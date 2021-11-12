Daniel (Donie) Looney

Cornhill, Headford, Killarney and formerly of Calfmount, Headford

Funeral Details: Reposing at Murphys Funeral Home on Sunday 14th Nov from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 11am at the Sacred Heart Church Barraduff, burial afterwards in Killaha cemetery.

Requiem mass will be live streamed on

https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/glenflesk/

Please adhere to social distancing guidelines