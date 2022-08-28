Dan McCarthy of Derrymore West, Tralee, and formerly Lougher, Annascaul, Co. Kerry.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Tuesday 30th August from 6:00 to 7:30 pm.
Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Camp on Wednesday morning at 10:45 am where the Requiem Mass for Dan will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Interment afterwards in Camp Cemetery.
Family information- Beloved husband of Nancy and dear father of Eoin.
Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandson Jack Rua, daughter-in-law Aishling, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces Brenda and Mary, relatives, great neighbours and best of friends.
