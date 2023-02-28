Colm Kennelly

Philadelphia, U.S.A and late of Finuge, Lixnaw, Co. Kerry. Unexpectedly, on February 24th, 2023, at Thomas Jefferson Hospital, Philadelphia.
Beloved son of the late Hannah. Colm will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his father Paul, wife Eka Ulfa, children Kiera, Brendan and Orla, extended family, neighbours and many friends.
MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Reposing at his father Paul's residence, Finuge, on this Sunday from 5.00 p.m to 6.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to The Church of Our Lady of Fatima and St. Senan, Irremore, on Monday afternoon at 2.15 p.m, with the Requiem Mass for Colm being celebrated at 2.30 p.m, live-streamed on the Irremore Facebook page, followed by burial afterwards in Finuge Cemetery.
