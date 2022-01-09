Clive Rusk, Old Marian Park, Tralee

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday evening from 6.00PM to 7.00PM for family and close friends.

Funeral arriving to Imacculate Conception Church, Rathass, Tralee on Thursday at 11.40AM for 12 Noon Requiem Mass followed by burial in New Rath Cemetery.

Enquiries to McElligott's Funeral Home, Tralee

Mother Mary, brothers Brian, Frances and sister Fiona.

Nephews Dean, Damien and Dylan, nieces Shauna, Ciara, Meghan and Tara, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, relatives, neighbours and many friends.