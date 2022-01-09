Advertisement

Clive Rusk

Jan 10, 2022 15:01 By receptionradiokerry
Clive Rusk

Clive Rusk, Old Marian Park, Tralee

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday evening from 6.00PM to 7.00PM for family and close friends.
Funeral arriving to Imacculate Conception Church, Rathass, Tralee on Thursday at 11.40AM for 12 Noon Requiem Mass followed by burial in New Rath Cemetery.

Enquiries to McElligott's Funeral Home, Tralee

Advertisement

Mother Mary, brothers Brian, Frances and sister Fiona.
Nephews Dean, Damien and Dylan, nieces Shauna, Ciara, Meghan and Tara, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus