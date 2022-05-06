Clare Rowe nee Flannery, Kenmare and Rathfarnham Dublin

Reposing at her home. House strictly private please.

Requiem Mass in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare at 11am on Monday (May 9th), - which will be livestreamed on kenmareparish.com –followed by private cremation at the Island Crematorium, Cork – with internment at Cruagh, Rathfarnham - at a later date. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to St. Vincent de Paul

Enquiries to Finnegan’s Funeral Home Kenmare

Family Information: Clare Rowe (née Flannery Pearse St. Nenagh), Rathfarnham, Dublin and Kenmare, Co. Kerry Peacefully and surrounded by her loving family and in the excellent care of the Bons Secours Hospital, Tralee. Beloved daughter of the late Kathleen and John, Mam to infant daughter Kathy (June-Sept 1965), dear sister of the late Kevin, Pauline, Jimmy, Seán, Donie, Imelda and infant twin Tim. Deeply missed by her loving husband Steve (Stephen), daughters Deirdre, Imelda (Arlington, VA) and Eva, son-in-law Nick Rozen, grandsons Stephen and Daniel, dear sister and brothers Nancy Herlihy, Laurence Flannery and Fr. Paschal Flannery, sisters-in-law Bridget Flannery, Marie Flannery and Celia Rowe, brothers-in-law Bernard Rowe and Fred H, and by her many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May she sleep at last in the love of the Lord Reposing at her home.