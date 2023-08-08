Christy Daly, Spunkane, Waterville, formerly of Tureencahill, Gneeveguilla and London.

Reposing Tuesday, the 8th August, at Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville, from 5pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass for Christy will be celebrated Wednesday, 9th of August, at 12 noon in St Finian's Church, Waterville and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/waterville. Family flowers only, donations, in lieu, to Oncology Unit and Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.

Family information: Christy passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, 7th of August. Pre-deceased by his parents John & Bridget Daly, sisters Eileen & Abina and his brothers Jerry and Paddy and his great friend, John Fogarty. Christy will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughter Cathy sons David, Christopher, Fenton and Conor, son-in-law Mike, daughters-in-law Anna and Jacquie and grandchildren Freya, Arlo, Maisie, Oilibhia, Heidi, Caílin and Leo, brothers Donal, Jim, Mick and Billy, sisters-in-law Kathy, Eileen, Bridie, Mary and Angela and his brother-in-law John Fenton and his wife Mary. Christy will also be missed by his nieces and nephews, his wide circle of friends and neighbours and his loyal companion Zipper.

May Christy Rest In Peace