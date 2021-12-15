Christopher (Chris) Nolan, Luton, London and late of Ballahadighue, Listowel.

Beloved son of the late Tom and Juilann. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his partner Theresa, sister Josie, brothers Mike, Tom, John, Dan and Billy, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this evening (Fri Dec 17th) from 5.30pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Saturday morning at 11.15am, with the Requiem Mass for Chris being celebrated at 11.30am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com,

followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel.