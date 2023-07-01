Christina McSweeney (nee Collins) of Leame, Gneeveguilla and recently of Countess Grove, Killarney and formerly of Asdee East, Listowel.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and in the tender and loving care of the attentive staff at University Hospital Kerry, on June 30th. Predeceased by her mother Mary and father Jack Collins. Beloved wife of Denis, cherished mother to Adrian, Brian,Elaine and Marie and adoring grandmother to Ellie and Grace. Deeply missed by her brothers James and Eddie-Joe, sisters Marian (Nugent) and Patricia (Hunt). Sorely missed by her son-in-law Alex, Marie's partner John, Brian’s partner Valeria, extended McSweeney and Collins families, nieces, nephews, cousins, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

House strictly private please. Reposing in O Keeffe's Funeral Home, Rathmore on Monday 3rd July from 6-8.30 pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla. Requiem mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Christina's requiem mass can be viewed live using the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/church-of-the-holy-rosary-rathmore.