Charlie (Charles J.) Mc Bride

Tobar Naofa & Caherslee Tralee and formerly of Donegal.
Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Charlie will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Dearest father of Paul, David, Richard, Barry and the late Bryan and brother of Seán, Raymond, Roisin, Michelle, Catriona (Toots), Bridget and the late Hugh, Rita, Michael & Denis (August 2021).
Sadly missed by his loving sons, their mother Mary, his grandchildren, Bryan’s partner Eileen, daughters-in-law, relatives and extended family.
