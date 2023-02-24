Catherine Moran (née Collins)

Oakpark Demesne, Tralee, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at "The Fuchsia Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Monday 27th February 2023, from 6.30pm to 8.00pm. Funeral cortége departing Hogan's Funeral Home at 1.20pm on Tuesday 28th February, arriving to St.John's Church, Tralee at 1.40pm where the Requiem Mass for Catherine will be celebrated at 2.00pm (live streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Novas www.novas.ie/donate/.

Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.

Catherine Moran (née Collins), Oakpark Demesne, Tralee, Co. Kerry, died on 24th February 2023. Predeceased by her father Pat and her beloved husband Gerry. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her loving family, her children Sarah and James, her mother Helen, her brothers Patrick and Dermot and her uncle John.