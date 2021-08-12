Catherine (Kitty) Salmon nee Kelliher

Cherrytree Drive Listowel and formerly of Lyreacrumpane
A private family funeral will take place for Catherine with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 11:30am on Monday in St. Mary’s Church, Listowel, (streamed on www.listowelparish.com followed by interment in Kilsinan Cemetery, Listowel.
Beloved wife of Michael and dearest mother of Mary.
Sadly missed by her loving family, her sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.
