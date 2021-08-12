Advertisement

Catherine (Kitty) Salmon nee Kelliher

Aug 13, 2021 15:08 By receptionradiokerry
Cherrytree Drive Listowel and formerly of Lyreacrumpane

A private family funeral will take place for Catherine with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 11:30am on Monday in St. Mary’s Church, Listowel, (streamed on www.listowelparish.com  followed by interment in Kilsinan Cemetery, Listowel.

 

Beloved wife of Michael and dearest mother of Mary.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

