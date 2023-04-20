Catherine (Kitty) Egan, Knocknacaska, Kilflynn, peacefully at Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home, Listowel on 21st April 2023.
Predeceased by her parents Maurice and Elizabeth, brothers Charlie, Paddy, Billy, Maurice, her sister Maggie and her nephew Maurice Jnr.
Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, niece-in-law Maura, grandnieces, grandnephews, in laws, cousins, relatives and her many friends and neighbours.
May She Rest in Peace
Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church Kilflynn Monday morning where the Requiem Mass for Kitty will be celebrated at 11 o'clock, live-streamed on the following link St. Mary’s Church, followed by burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery Kilflynn.
Family flowers only
Recommended
Adapt Kerry Women's Refuge experiencing almost 15% increase in calls for supportApr 21, 2023 17:04
SSE engaging with An Bórd Pleanála about low-carbon power station at Tarbert siteApr 21, 2023 13:04
Vicky Phelan Portrait Tour comes to Kerry this weekendApr 21, 2023 13:04
Kerry Chambers attended business networking meetingApr 21, 2023 13:04
Gardaí at scene of two collisions in KerryApr 20, 2023 17:04