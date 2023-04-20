Catherine (Kitty) Egan, Knocknacaska, Kilflynn, peacefully at Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home, Listowel on 21st April 2023.

Predeceased by her parents Maurice and Elizabeth, brothers Charlie, Paddy, Billy, Maurice, her sister Maggie and her nephew Maurice Jnr.

Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, niece-in-law Maura, grandnieces, grandnephews, in laws, cousins, relatives and her many friends and neighbours.

May She Rest in Peace

Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church Kilflynn Monday morning where the Requiem Mass for Kitty will be celebrated at 11 o'clock, live-streamed on the following link St. Mary’s Church, followed by burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery Kilflynn.

Family flowers only