Catherine (Kitty) Curtin née Leahy, Corcamore, Clarina, Co. Limerick and late of Clounmacon, Listowel.

Beloved wife of the late John and predeceased by her sister Peggy Finucane (Moyvane) and brother Tim Leahy (Kilrush). Dearly loved mother to her daughters Margaret (Allen, Clarina), Mary (Kiely, Monard), Carmel (McNamara, Clarina), Pauline (Twomey) Clarina, Liz (Hopkins, Clonlara), Martina (Ryan, Quin) and son Brendan (Clarina). Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family, her brother Monty (Leahy, Clounmacon) and his wife Bridie, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, kind neighbours and her friends.

Reposing on Friday (Feb 4th) at St. Joseph's Church, Ballybrown, Clarina from 4pm to 6pm.

Requiem mass for Catherine (Kitty) Curtin née Leahy will take place on Saturday at 12 noon in St. Joseph's Church, Ballybrown.

Burial afterwards in Kilcornan Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Enquiries to Finucane Funeral Directors, Moyvane