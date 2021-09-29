Catherine Brennan nee Galvin of Woodlee Tralee and formerly of Doonties Lispole

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 4 to 6 pm for family and close friends.

Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Catherine will be celebrated at 11.00 a.m. (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Beloved wife of Michael and dearest mother of Angela, Anne and Linda.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Zoe, Sarah, Eric, Peter, Jane, Roisín, Conor, John and Adam, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.