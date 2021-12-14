Caroline O' Brien of Killerisk Rd & O' Brien Dental Tralee

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 4 to 6 pm for family and close friends. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee on Saturday at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Caroline will be celebrated at 12 noon. Interment (with her beloved Caoimhe) afterwards in Lixnaw Lawn Cemetery, Lixnaw.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Children’s Hospital, Crumlin (www.childrensheartbeattrust.org/donate ) or to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Beloved partner of Brian (McCarthy), dear mother of the late Baby Caoimhe, adored daughter of Bridget & Tom and cherished sister of Graham, David & Janet.

Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, her aunts, uncles, grandaunt, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.