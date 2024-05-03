Advertisement
Sport

Kerry FC set to host Cork City

May 3, 2024 07:59 By radiokerrysport
Kerry FC set to host Cork City
Kerry FC v Athlone Town in the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland First Division. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
It’s Kerry against Cork tonight in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Kingdom have home advantage for the sold out encounter.

Kick-off at Mounthawk Park is at 7.45.

UCD play Longford Town.

Cobh Ramblers face Bray Wanderers.

Finn Harps take on Treaty United.

And Wexford go up against Athlone Town.

Top plays bottom in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division this evening, with leaders Shelbourne away to Noel Kingï¿½s Dundalk.

Thereï¿½s a huge Dublin derby at Dalymount, with Bohemians playing Shamrock Rovers.

Galway United boss John Caulfield must watch from the stands as they play Derry City at Eamonn Deacy Park.

St. Patï¿½s play Drogheda United.

And Sligo Rovers host Waterford.

