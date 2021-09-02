Advertisement

Cáit Browne (née Walsh), Fahamore, Castlegregory.

Reposing at her home. Funeral Cortege to leave her residence at 2:30pm on Monday September 6th  for 3:00pm Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church Castlegregory. Burial afterward in Killiney Cemetery. Mass will be livestreamed on the Castlegregory Facebook page.

Family Information:  Predeceased by her Sister Mary and Brothers Brendan & Michael. Sadly, missed and fondly remembered by Husband Mike, Sons David, Paul & Colum, Daughters - in - law Margaret, Trish & Sharon, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Enquiries;- to Sean Lynch Funeral Director at Lynch's Funeral Homes, Castlegregory & Hogan's, Tralee.

