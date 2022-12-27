Bridie O'Connor (née Begley)

Bridie O'Connor (nee Begley) Droum, Castleisland, Co. Kerry and formerly of Baile Ghainín, Ballydavid, Dingle. Peacefully, on December 28th 2022 at Cork University Hospital, in the presence of her family. Predeceased by her husband James, who died on March 17th 1978. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving family Jerry, Tomás, James and Joanne, son-in-law Tom, daughters-in-law Rita, Mary and Eleanor, her adored eleven grandchildren Cian, Clodagh, Clionadh, Colm, Kayla, Chloe, Lauren, Vivien, Jerry, Tommy and Laura, her cherished two great-grandchildren Robyn and Ellie, her brother Tom Begley, sister Hannah Mai Begley, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland, on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. The funeral cortège will depart her son Jerry's residence, Droum, at 10am on Saturday morning, arriving to St. Brendan's Church, Clogher, Ballymacelligott, for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery, Ballymacelligott. The Mass will be livestreamed on the Ballymacelligott Community Alert Facebook Page.