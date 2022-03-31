Bridie O' Neill
Boherbawn, Causeway, Tralee
Funeral Details: Reposing at her home Sunday from 7pm to 9pm . Funeral arriving to St. John's Church Causeway Monday morning at 11.45pm where the Requiem Mass for Bridie will be celebrated at 12 o clock livestreamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry website followed by burial in St. John's Cemetery Causeway.
Enquiries to Casey's Undertakers Causeway
