Bridie O' Neill

Boherbawn, Causeway, Tralee

Funeral Details: Reposing at her home Sunday from 7pm to 9pm . Funeral arriving to St. John's Church Causeway Monday morning at 11.45pm where the Requiem Mass for Bridie will be celebrated at 12 o clock livestreamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry website followed by burial in St. John's Cemetery Causeway.

Enquiries to Casey's Undertakers Causeway