Bridie Moynihan née McCarthy, Raheen East, Rathmore.

On April 20th 2024, peacefully at the Mercy University Hospital, Cork. Predeceased by her husband Michael and sons John and Donal. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Elaine and Miriam, brothers Donal, Tom, Jeremiah, Martin and Sean, sisters Margaret and Dolores, sons in law Maurice and James, daughter in law Karen, much adored grandchildren Patrick, Sophie, Aoife, Daniel and Zoe, relatives and neighbours.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Rathmore, Monday 22nd April, from 6:30pm to 8pm, followed by removal to St. Joseph's Church, Rathmore. Requiem Mass Tuesday 23rd April at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Bridie's Funeral Mass can be viewed live by clicking on Rathmore live cam on the following link https://www.rathmoreparish.ie.