Bridie Moran (née Griffin), Killurley West, Cahersiveen, passed peacefully, on Friday, 2nd February 2024 in the care of the staff of Cahersiveen Community Hospital.

Predeceased by her son Kieran and her parents James and Catherine. Sadly missed by her beloved husband Donie, her children Lorraine, Karen and partner Shane, DJ and partner Mairead, Sharon and husband Ryan, her grandchildren Gemma, Grace, Katie and Georgia, her sister Mary and husband Joe Jo O'Sullivan, her sister-in-law Mary O'Sullivan and husband Tom, her brother-in-law Johnny Moran and wife Emily, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Bridie Rest In Peace

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Monday from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am in the O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen with burial afterwards in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Cahersiveen.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to Cahersiveen Hospice.