BRIDIE MANGAN née KNIGHTLY, KNOCKAVOTA, KILDERRY SOUTH, MILLTOWN & formerly of CASTLEMAINE

Bridie passed away in the company of her loving family on May 17th 2023 at University Hospital Kerry.

Predeceased by her beloved daughter Sarah and sister Florence.

Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving husband James, daughters Eileen & Cathy, son Liam, sons-in-law Danny & Dominic, daughter-in-law Lynn, her dearly loved 7 grandchildren, sisters Alice, Helen & Kathleen, brother Norman, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

~

Reposing Friday evening (May 19th) at her residence (V93DX47) from 3pm - 7pm .

Funeral arriving Saturday afternoon (May 20th) to The Sacred Heart Church Milltown for Requiem Mass at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart

Family flowers only please

Donations if desired to Palliative Care University Hospital Kerry

Bridie's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.