Bridie Landers (nee Marshall) Mountnicholas, Gortatlea, Tralee.

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Firies V93 YR24, this Sunday 18th between 6-8pm. Funeral cortege for Bridie Landers (nee Marshall) will arrive at The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ballymacelligott, on Monday morning the 19th at 10:40am followed by 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Alzheimer's Ireland.

Family Information: Bridie passed away peacefully, on September the 16th at the Riverside Nursing Home. Predeceased by her beloved husband Jim and sisters Sheila and Mary. Much loved and will be sadly missed by her sons Paddy, Tommy and Seamus, daughters Mary, Patricia and Teresa and her sister Annie. Grandchildren Mairead, Jamie, Cian, Brian, Ciara and Katie, great-grandchildren Anna and Jack, daughters in law Hannah and Fidelma, sons in law Ned and Tom, nephews, nieces extended family and friends.

Enquiries to Eamonn O'Connor Funeral Director 086-6025457

May she rest in peace.