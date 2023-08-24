The death has occurred of Bridie Kelly (née Brick), St. Brendan's Park, Tralee, Kerry
Bridie Kelly (nee Brick) of St. Brendan’s Park, Tralee and formerly of Farmer's Bridge, Tralee, Co. Kerry, died peacefully on August 24th, 2023, beloved wife of the late Brian, dear mother of Declan, Kevin, Paul and Aidan, sister of Doreen and the late Eileen, Ann and Paddy and mother-in-law of the late Linda.
Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Stephanie, Ethan, Jimmy, Aislinn, Melanie, Lucy and Lorraine, daughters-in-law Anne, Joan and Susan, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (August 25th) from 5pm to 7 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Bridie will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Rest in Peace.
