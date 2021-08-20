Bridie Harris nee Murphy-King, Kilgobnet, Beaufort.

A private family funeral will take place for Bridie on Monday morning. The Funeral Cortege will be leaving Flynn's Funeral Home on Monday at 10.05am, arriving to St. James's Church Killorglin for requiem Mass at 10.30am and will depart the church afterwards, travelling via, Meanus Cross, Shanara Cross, Kilgobnet, Shanacloon & Gaddagh Bridge on route to Churchtown, Cemetery Beaufort. Mass will be live streamed on; www.mcmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Family Information: Bridie is predeceased by her beloved husband Tadgh. Sadly missed by her daughter Susan, granddaughters, Caragh & Emma, great-grandson Darragh, Emma's husband John, Susan's partner John, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.