Bridie Gilligan née O Shea, Corobeg, Valentia Island.
Waking in Daly's Funeral Home, Cahirciveen on Monday evening (Dec 23rd) from 5pm to 8pm.
Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of St. Derarca and St. Teresa, Chapeltown, Valentia Island, where the requiem mass for Bridie Gilligan née O’Shea will be celebrated at 11am
followed by burial in Cill Mór Cemetery.
Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired to Valentia Hospital.
Advertisement
Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Directors, Valentia Island.
Recommended
Kerry manager reveals that David Clifford missed "quite a nice bit of training" during yearDec 20, 2022 13:12
Council to decide on planning for 52-house development in Tralee early next yearDec 23, 2022 09:12
People's views sought on managing deer in Kerry and across the countryDec 23, 2022 08:12
Almost half a million euro to ease congestion between along Wild Atlantic Way in KerryDec 22, 2022 13:12
Kerry parents being warned to look out for the symptoms of Strep ADec 22, 2022 13:12