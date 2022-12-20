Advertisement

Bridie Gilligan née O Shea, Corobeg, Valentia Island.

Waking in Daly's Funeral Home, Cahirciveen on Monday evening (Dec 23rd) from 5pm to 8pm.

Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of St. Derarca and St. Teresa, Chapeltown, Valentia Island, where the requiem mass for Bridie Gilligan née O’Shea will be celebrated at 11am

followed by burial in Cill Mór Cemetery.

Family Flowers only please.  Donations if desired to Valentia Hospital.

Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Directors, Valentia Island.

