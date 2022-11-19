Bridie Cantillon née Brosnan, Pairc na Dún, Mounthawk, Tralee and late of Churchtown, Co. Cork, The Village Causeway and Leamydoody, Cordal on 19th November 2022. Peacefully surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Brendan, much loved mother of Myra and John, dear sister of Hanna (Canavan) and Norah (Murphy) and the late Mary (Keane), Martin and Michael. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, grandchildren Conor and Ellen, daughter-in-law Barbara, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home Causeway on Tuesday 22nd November from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. John's Church, Causeway on Wednesday morning at 10.30am where the Requiem Mass for Bridie will be celebrated at 11am followed by burial in St. John's Cemetery Causeway.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Palliative Care Unit U.H.K https://www.kerryhospice.com/