Bridget Mary ‘Bridie’ Supple née Clifford, Knockreigh, Milltown and late of Boheeshill, Glencar.

Bridie’s Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday morning at 11am in The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Listry and will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-immaculate-conception-listry

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery, Listry.

Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to the Parkinson’s Association.