Bridget King (née Sugrue)

Dec 12, 2021 10:12 By receptionradiokerry
Clahananoe, Ballinskelligs

Reposing at her residence in Clahananoe on Monday evening from 4pm-8pm.

Requiem mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Michael's church Dungegan, Ballinskelligs followed by burial in Kinnard cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/portmagee.

Donations if desired to Ballinskelligs Inshore Rescue & Ballinskelligs Community Care.

House strictly private on Sunday.

