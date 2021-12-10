Bridget King (née Sugrue)

Bridget King (nee Sugrue)
Clahananoe, Ballinskelligs
Reposing at her residence in Clahananoe on Monday evening from 4pm-8pm.
Requiem mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Michael's church Dungegan, Ballinskelligs followed by burial in Kinnard cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/portmagee.
Donations if desired to Ballinskelligs Inshore Rescue & Ballinskelligs Community Care.
House strictly private on Sunday.
