Brian Waldron of The Spá, Tralee and formerly Ballindine, Co. Mayo, (University Hospital Kerry and the Bon Secours, Tralee) died peacefully at home surrounded by his heartbroken family, on 19th December 2022, adored husband of Berna, devoted father of Brian & Kate and dear brother of Ronan, Sean, David, Mary, Brendan, Dympna, Pat, Beryl-Ann, Michael, Gerard and the late Claire.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his nephews, nieces, aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, colleagues and many friends. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Brian will be celebrated at 12.30 pm (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.