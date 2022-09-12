Brian Morgan, Atlantic Villa, Knightstown, Valentia Island.

Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Knightstown at 11am,

followed by a celebration of Brian's life in his Home, all are welcome.

Private cremation will take place on Thursday.

Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Directors, Valentia Island.

Family Flowers only please, donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.