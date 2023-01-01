Brendan Sugrue, Ballyseedy, Tralee, Co. Kerry, died peacefully at his residence on Tuesday 3rd January 2023. Beloved husband of Anne. Dearly loved and sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Anne, mother Vivienne, brothers George and Desmond, sister-in-law Mary, nephews Ian and Lee, extended family and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Wednesday, 4th January 2023, from 6.30pm to 8.00pm. Funeral cortege departing Hogan's Funeral Home at 9.15am on Thursday morning 5th January, arriving at St. John's Church, Tralee at 9.30am where the Requiem Mass for Brendan will be celebrated at 10.00am (live streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in Clogher Cemetery, Ballymacelligott.

Family flowers only please.

Private parking at front and rear of Hogan's Funeral Home for family mourners.

Enquiries to John O'Rahilly at Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7121119 or 0876865632.