Brendan Stack

Ealing London and formerly of Ballyduhig Listowel Co. Kerry

Reposing November 2nd from 12pm to 4pm at John Nodes Chapel of Rest 181 Ladbroke Grove London W106HH

Funeral mass 12 noonNovember 3rd at St. Gabriels Catholic Church 390b Northolt Road South Harrow Harrow HA2 8EX

Burial afterwards at Carpenders Park Lawn Cemetery Oxhey Lane Watford WD19 5RL

Predeceased by his parents Mick and Hanna, daughter Ann-Marie and grand-daughter Aoibhe. Beloved husband of Helen (nee Kerrigan Belmullet, Co. Mayo) father of Michael, Irene,Sally and Brendan, brother of Margaret and Catherine. He will be sadly missed by his 10 grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family, friends near and far.

Close family or friends can attend the repose, however it is not open to the public.