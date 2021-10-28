Brendan Stack

Ealing London and formerly of Ballyduhig Listowel Co. Kerry
Reposing November 2nd from 12pm to 4pm at John Nodes Chapel of Rest 181 Ladbroke Grove London W106HH
Funeral mass 12 noonNovember 3rd at St. Gabriels Catholic Church 390b Northolt Road South Harrow Harrow HA2 8EX
Burial afterwards at Carpenders Park Lawn Cemetery Oxhey Lane Watford WD19 5RL
Predeceased by his parents Mick and Hanna, daughter Ann-Marie and grand-daughter Aoibhe. Beloved husband of Helen (nee Kerrigan Belmullet, Co. Mayo) father of Michael, Irene,Sally and Brendan, brother of Margaret and Catherine. He will be sadly missed by his 10 grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family, friends near and far.
Close family or friends can attend the repose, however it is not open to the public.
Recommended
Kenmare LEA has third-highest COVID rate in the countryOct 29, 2021 13:10
Kerry man charged with paying a mother to allow the sexual exploitation of her child remanded in custodyOct 29, 2021 09:10
Kerry man dies following road traffic collision in the UKOct 28, 2021 17:10
Some Kerry late night venues may not reopen this weekend due to regulationsOct 29, 2021 13:10
Green light to extend and redevelop Killarney guesthouseOct 29, 2021 13:10