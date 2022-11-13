Brendan Spillane, Annabeg, Gneeveguilla, Rathmore.
Suddenly on Sunday, 13th November at his residence. Predeceased by his brothers Jerry and Denis. Deeply missed by his sisters Nora and Sheila and brothers Tim, John, and Patrick. Lovingly remembered by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, kind neighbours, and a large circle of friends.
Reposing at St. Brigid's Funeral Home, Gneeveguilla on Thursday, November 17th from 5-7pm. Requiem Mass for Brendan will commence on Friday 18th in the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla at 11am, followed by burial immediately afterwards in Rathmore graveyard. Brendan's requiem Mass can be viewed live from the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/church-of-the-holy-rosary-rathmore
Recommended
Joules Kenmare told to trade as normal amid company administration concernsNov 15, 2022 08:11
Successor chosen to replace councillor who resigned from Kerry Joint Policing Commitee after legal appeal failedNov 14, 2022 17:11
Killarney Gardaí advising of delays on Park Road following minor collisionNov 14, 2022 17:11
Search for missing Kerry woman extended to ScotlandNov 13, 2022 18:11
Gardaí in Tralee warn of fraud targeting teenagers on social mediaNov 14, 2022 17:11