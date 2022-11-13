Brendan Spillane, Annabeg, Gneeveguilla, Rathmore.

Suddenly on Sunday, 13th November at his residence. Predeceased by his brothers Jerry and Denis. Deeply missed by his sisters Nora and Sheila and brothers Tim, John, and Patrick. Lovingly remembered by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, kind neighbours, and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at St. Brigid's Funeral Home, Gneeveguilla on Thursday, November 17th from 5-7pm. Requiem Mass for Brendan will commence on Friday 18th in the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla at 11am, followed by burial immediately afterwards in Rathmore graveyard. Brendan's requiem Mass can be viewed live from the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/church-of-the-holy-rosary-rathmore