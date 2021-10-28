Advertisement

Brendan Quinlan

Oct 30, 2021 10:10 By receptionradiokerry
Brendan Quinlan

Coolnaleen, Listowel.

Reposing privately at his home for family. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Monday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Brendan being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Ard Chúram Fuschia Dementia Centre, Listowel or c/o Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel.

Predeceased by his devoted wife Angela, daughter Noreen, stepsisters Rosie (Harty), Bertha (Kenny), Mary (Sr. Brendan good shepard sister), stepbrother Richard and his sister Margaret (Keane). Deeply missed  by his children Michael, Richard, Eleanor, Aidan, Oliver, Angela, Valerie and Eric, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters Ella Corridan and Ray Colivet, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, loyal friends, neighbours and the staff of Lystoll Lodge

