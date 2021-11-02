Brendan Murphy

Tillaughna Causeway Tralee.

Reposing at his home Thursday from 4pm to 6pm for family and friends. Requiem Mass will take place for Brendan on Friday morning at 11 o' clock in St. John's Church Causeway livestreamed on the Dioceses of Kerry Causeway/Balllyduff website followed by burial in St. John's Cemetery Causeway.

Familly flowers only please.

Enquiries to Casey's Undertakers Causeway.