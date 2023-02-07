Breda Murphy née O' Sullivan

Tillaughna, Causeway and late of Ahabeg West, Lixnaw

Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home Causeway Friday from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass will take place for Breda on Saturday at 12 O' clock in St. John's Church Causeway followed by burial in St. John's Cemetery.

Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry