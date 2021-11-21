Breda Moran née O’Brien

Breda Moran nee O’Brien of Rathkenny, Abbeydorney and formerly Cork, peacefully at home on 21st November 2021, beloved wife of Danny, dearest mother of Oriana & Damien and sister of the late Michael (Ballina). Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Róisín, Rachel & Kirsten, nephew, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, partners and friends.

Reposing at home on Tuesday from 4 to 6 pm for family and close friends. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert, on Wednesday at 1.45 pm where the Requiem Mass for Breda will be celebrated at 2.00 p.m. (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv). Interment afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert. Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.