Breda Moran née O’Brien

Breda Moran nee O’Brien of Rathkenny, Abbeydorney and formerly Cork, peacefully at home on 21st November 2021, beloved wife of Danny, dearest mother of Oriana & Damien and sister of the late Michael (Ballina). Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Róisín, Rachel & Kirsten, nephew, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, partners and friends.
Reposing at home on Tuesday from 4 to 6 pm for family and close friends. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert, on Wednesday at 1.45 pm where the Requiem Mass for Breda will be celebrated at 2.00 p.m. (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv). Interment afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert. Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Recommended
KCC says cultural shift needed in relation to reducing housing listNov 22, 2021 08:11
Number of streets will be closed to facilitate Christmas in Killarney paradesNov 21, 2021 15:11
Kerins O'Rahillys Come From Behind To Secure Place In All-Tralee County FinalNov 21, 2021 16:11
Council working on taking on apprenticeshipsNov 22, 2021 09:11
Kerry man charged with paying a mother to allow the sexual exploitation of her child to reappear in courtNov 22, 2021 09:11