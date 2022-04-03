Breda Creegan, Doon East, Ballybunion

Breda will be sadly missed by her mother, Margaret, her brother, Eamonn, her nephew, Dara, her niece, Ellie, Eamonn's partner Ela and her sister-in-law, Siobhán, her other relatives and friends.

Advertisement

Breda’s Funeral cortege will arrive at St. John's Church, Ballybunion for 11.00am mass on Tuesday 5th. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.