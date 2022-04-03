Breda Creegan, Doon East, Ballybunion
Breda will be sadly missed by her mother, Margaret, her brother, Eamonn, her nephew, Dara, her niece, Ellie, Eamonn's partner Ela and her sister-in-law, Siobhán, her other relatives and friends.
Advertisement
Breda’s Funeral cortege will arrive at St. John's Church, Ballybunion for 11.00am mass on Tuesday 5th. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Recommended
Kerry retain Allianz Football League titleApr 3, 2022 17:04
Kerry farmers encouraged to join Organic Farming SchemeApr 3, 2022 17:04
Farm walk to take place in Currow to highlight role of white cloverApr 3, 2022 17:04
200 German travel professionals in Killarney for major conferenceApr 3, 2022 15:04
Gardaí renew appeal for help to find missing 17-year-old Tralee girlApr 3, 2022 11:04