Breda Cotter (née Fitzgerald) 5 Seaview Terrace, Waterville, Co Kerry
Reposing in Fitzgerald's Funeral Home Waterville on Monday 1st of January from 5pm until 7pm with removal to St Finian's Church Waterville arriving at 7:15 pm. Funeral mass on Tuesday 2nd January at 11 o'clock burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/waterville
Family flowers only. Donations If desired to Valentia Hospital.
Enquiries to O'Dwyer's Undertakers
Family Information: Breda passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the warm and excellent care of the staff in Valentia Hospital on Sunday 31st of December 2023.
Sadly missed by her loving husband Paddy, daughter Martha, son Robert, son-in-law Garry, daughter in law Donna, granddaughter Isabel, sisters, Kathleen and Noreen, brothers Sean and Paud, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends especially her lifelong companion Bridie.
Rest in Peace
