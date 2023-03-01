Brad Duffy of Racecourse Heights, Tralee
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday (8th March) from 3 to 5 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Brad will be celebrated at 11 am streamed on (www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ).
Interment afterwards in Annagh Cemetery, Blennerville.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
