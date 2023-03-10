Billy (William) Kerins

Kevin Barry's Villas, Tralee

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday from 5.00PM to 7.00PM. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 11.40AM for 12.00 Noon Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Billy’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link www.stjohns.ie

House Private Please.

Beloved husband of Mary and cherished father of Tommy, Anne-Marie, Billy, Noreen, John, Joan and Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving family – his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren Keltyn, Ruby, Cayden, Willow, Haley, Aaron, Dion, Megan, Chelsea, Ellie, Sophie, Shane, Leanne, Jason and Saoirse, great-grandchildren Ren and Nova, brothers Andy, Tommo, Nicholas, Peter, Kevin and Brendan, sisters Joan, Nuala, Phyllis, Imelda and Marian, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.