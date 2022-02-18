Billy McKenna, Knockanebrack, Lyreacrompane.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Monday evening from 5.30 p.m to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to Brigid's Church, Duagh, on Tuesday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Billy being celebrated at 11 a.m, live-streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie (Duagh page), followed by burial afterwards in Kilshenane Cemetery.

Advertisement

Beloved son of the late Mary and William. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brothers Timmy and Patrick, sisters Mairead, Teresa, Carmel and Breda, brothers-in-law Eddie, Rehan, Mick and Luke, sisters-in-law Sheila and Anne, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.