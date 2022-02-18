Advertisement

Billy McKenna

Feb 20, 2022 10:02 By receptionradiokerry
Billy McKenna

Billy McKenna, Knockanebrack, Lyreacrompane.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Monday evening from 5.30 p.m to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to Brigid's Church, Duagh, on Tuesday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Billy being celebrated at 11 a.m, live-streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie (Duagh page), followed by burial afterwards in Kilshenane Cemetery.

 

Advertisement

Beloved son  of the late Mary and William. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brothers Timmy and Patrick, sisters Mairead, Teresa, Carmel and Breda, brothers-in-law Eddie, Rehan, Mick and Luke, sisters-in-law Sheila and Anne, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus