Billy Galvin of Monalee, Monavalley and formerly Caherina, Tralee.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (8th January) from 2:30 to 4:30 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Monday at 12:30 p.m. where the Requiem Mass for Billy will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Tralee Community Hospital, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Beloved husband of Mary (née Collison) and dear father of Mary (Kinsella), Malachy, Sarah (Mulpeter), Aileen, Billy and the late John, grandfather of the late Liam and brother of the late Mary, Anne and John.

Sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren Joseph, Grace, Rachel, Ronan, Nichola, Enda, Anna, Aoife, Sadhbh, Sam and Jack, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Joe, Liam and Stephen, daughters-in-law Mairéad and Angie, sisters-in-law Sr. Kathleen & Bríd, brothers-in-law Jim, Malachy, Tom and Paddy, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.