Betty Daly nee O' Sullivan of Birmingham and formerly of Canuig, Mastergeehy, Cahersiveen and also Templeglantine, Co. Limerick, London and New York

Requiem Mass on Tuesday 14th Sept at 12.30pm in Erdington Abbey, followed by burial in Oscott Cemetery.

Mass will be livestreamed on www.dazola.co.uk/FBD

Enquiries to Daly's Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen

Advertisement

Beloved wife of John. Loving mother of Elizabeth and Gerard, and much loved grandmother of Cillian, Sean and Aiden.

Predeceased by her sister Bridie (Fitzgerald) and brother Sean. Sadly missed by her family; son-in-law James, her sisters Theresa & Peggy, brothers Michael and Bartley, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends.