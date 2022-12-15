Betty Buckley (née Collins)

The death has occurred of Betty Buckley, Glencarney, Rockchapel and formerly of Mileen, Rockchapel, on December 14th, peacefully, in the tender and loving care of Bernie, nurses and staff of Kanturk Community Hospital. Betty (nee Collins) beloved wife of the late Timmy. Dear mother of John and Mairead, sister of Peggy O’Sullivan (San Francisco) and the late Mary (Curtin), Eileen (Ryan), Tom and John (Pursil). Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her son, daughter, daughter in law Stephanie (Hoffman), granddaughters Kate, Clodagh, sister in law Mae (Collins), brothers in law James (O’Sullivan Buddy), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at Allen’s Funeral Home, Rockchapel, on this Sunday evening, the 18th of December, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm followed by removal to St Peter’s Church, Rockchapel. Requiem Mass on Monday at 2pm burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on the Meelin and Rockchapel Parish Facebook page.