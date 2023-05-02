Betty Baily (nee O'Sullivan), Woodville, Gortatlea, Ballymacelligott and formerly of Desmond's Avenue, Castleisland. Unexpectedly at home on May 1st 2023. Beloved mother of the late James. Sadly missed by her loving husband Denis, her sons Eugene, Denis and John, daughter-in-law Gretta, good friend Margaret Lenihan, her adored three grandchildren Lucia, James and Aishlínn, sisters Helen, Josephine, Ita and Sheila, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Predeceased by her brother Timmy, sisters Kathleen and Maureen.

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from the funeral home at 10.15am on Thursday morning arriving to St. Brendan's Church, Clogher, Ballymacelligott for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery, Ballymacelligott.

HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE