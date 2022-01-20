Bernard (Ben) Harris Reen Killorglin

Reposing Sunday 23rd January from 4PM to 6PM at St. Joseph's Home Killorglin

Funeral will arrive to St. James Church Killorglin on Monday 24th January for Requiem Mass at 10.30AM followed by burial to Ardmoniel Cemetery Killorglin.

Mass will be livestreamed on the link WWW.MCNMEDIA.TV/CAMERA//KILLORGLIN-ST-JAMES-CHURCH

Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his loving family, his sons Ken and Hugh, his wife Meg, his sisters Breeda, Tina, Patricia and Ann Marie, his nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends