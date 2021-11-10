Bernadette (Bernie) O'Connor (née Horgan), Hillside, Lissivigeen, Killarney and late of Minish, Killarney.
Beloved wife of the late Seán, loving mother of Yvonne, Kevin, Kieran and the late baby Michelle and much loved nana of Kevin, Declan, Lorraine, Damien, Louise, Aisling, Gary and Clodagh. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, son-in-law Donal McCarthy, daughter-in-law Eileen and Kevin's partner Martina, her great-grandchildren, sister Patricia Cronin (Rathmore), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and her many great friends.
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney this Friday evening from 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm followed by Removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. Bernie's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral
