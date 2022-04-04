Bartholomew (Robin) O'Brien, Ballyspillane, Killarney and late of Coolegrean Park, Killarney.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 6.30 pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney.

Family Information:

Beloved husband of the late Josephine, loving father of Melissa, Hazel, Jocelyn, James and Kym and much loved grandfather of Ivana, Rose, Alex, Anabelle, Noah, Summer and Callum. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters Mary, Christina, Margaret and Jane, brothers Thomas, Michael, Richard and Johnny, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and many good friends. Predeceased by his sisters Nora, Blondie, Philomena and Patricia and his brothers Pa and Danny.

"May He Rest In Peace"