Bartholomew (Robin) O'Brien, Ballyspillane, Killarney and late of Coolegrean Park, Killarney.
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 6.30 pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney.
Family Information:
Beloved husband of the late Josephine, loving father of Melissa, Hazel, Jocelyn, James and Kym and much loved grandfather of Ivana, Rose, Alex, Anabelle, Noah, Summer and Callum. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters Mary, Christina, Margaret and Jane, brothers Thomas, Michael, Richard and Johnny, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and many good friends. Predeceased by his sisters Nora, Blondie, Philomena and Patricia and his brothers Pa and Danny.
"May He Rest In Peace"
Recommended
Lidl to open new store in Killorglin with the creation of 30 new jobsApr 4, 2022 13:04
Kerry heritage site granted €50,000Apr 5, 2022 09:04
Over €700,000 allocated to Kerry under the Local Improvement SchemeApr 5, 2022 13:04
Kerry man pleads guilty to sexually exploiting two 11-year old girlsApr 5, 2022 08:04
Calls for scheme to encourage turf cutting in KerryApr 5, 2022 08:04